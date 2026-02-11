First day of Ramadan 2026 announced in Oman

Crescent sighting committee says moon cannot be sighted on Shaaban 29
Dubai: Oman has announced that Thursday, February 19, will mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, based on astronomical calculations confirming that the crescent moon cannot be sighted on the preceding evening. (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)
The main committee for sighting the Hijri months said Wednesday, February 18, will complete the Islamic month of Shaaban, making the following day the start of Ramadan.
The decision follows astronomical findings showing that the moon will set on Tuesday, the 29th of Shaaban, before or at sunset across all governorates of the Sultanate, making visual sighting impossible that day.
Authorities said the determination was made in line with established religious and scientific criteria used by the committee to confirm the start of lunar months.