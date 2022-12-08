Dubai: If you have exceeded the speed limit or committed a parking violation, one of the easiest ways to check if you have incurred any fines is by downloading the Dubai Police smartphone application.
In fact, this app is not just helpful if you wish to pay for fines issued by Dubai Police – you can also pay for traffic fines that may have been issued to you anywhere in the UAE or even across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
Overall, there are over 21 different types of fines that you can pay for – including municipal or public transport fines – through the online application.
Here are the details.
4 ways in which you can check for fines
The first step is to download the ‘Dubai Police’ smartphone application through the Google Playstore or iOS App Store.
Once you tap on the ‘fine payment’ service, under ‘traffic services’, you will get the option to check for fines in four different ways:
• Vehicle Plate number
• T.C. No.
• Driving licence number
• Ticket number
Abu Dhabi
Dubai
Sharjah
Ajman
Umm Al Quwain
Ras Al Khaimah
Fujairah
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Oman
Qatar
Kuwait
Bahrain
All the fines you can pay
If you choose to pay for a fine using the ticket number, these are all the fines you will be able to settle through the app:
• Abu Dhabi Municipality
• Abu Dhabi Traffic
• Abu Dhabi Transportation
• Dubai Municipality
• Dubai Police
• Salik
• Parking spaces for trains
• Bus lanes fine
• RTA (Parking fines)
• Sharjah Municipality
• Sharjah Traffic
• Sharjah Transportation
• Ajman Traffic
• Umm Al Quwain Traffic
• Fujairah traffic
• Ras Al Khaimah traffic
• Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
• Qatar
• Kuwait
• Oman
• Bahrain
Once you have entered the selected the fine which you wish to pay for, you will be able to complete the payment by using your credit or debit card.