1. Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80 km/hour

• Fine: Dh3,000

• Black Points: 23

• Impoundment period: 60 days for light vehicles

Speeding violations on UAE roads are penalised, depending on how far above the set limit you were driving. While going a few kilometres above the speed limit can lead to a fine of Dh400, if your speed was 80km/hour or more above the speed limit, you will end up with your vehicle being impounded for 60 days. To find out exactly how police authorities impound vehicles – whether through a smart impound system or by holding your car in an impound yard – read our detailed guide here.

2. Driving a vehicle without a number plate

• Fine: Dh3,000

• Black Points: 23

• Impoundment period: 90 days for light vehicles

If you have recently bought a vehicle, it is critical to get it registered before you start using it. You would need to register the car with the transport authority in the Emirate that has issued your residence visa. In Dubai, you can complete the entire process online. To know more, click here.

3. Using a leisure bike with three or more wheels on the road

• Fine: Dh3,000

• Impoundment period: 90 days

4. Failure to hand over a driving licence when the maximum black points are accrued

• Fine for the third such instance: Dh3,000

A motorist can get a maximum of 24 black points on his or her licence. If there is a violation after a driver has 24 black points, the case is referred to the court, and the licence may then be confiscated or suspended.

If you fail to hand over your licence the first time this happens, you will incur a fine of Dh1,000. This fine will increase to Dh2,000, if such a situation recurs. On the third such instance, the driver will be handed down a Dh3,000 fine.

If you want to know more about the black points system, you can read our detailed guide here.

5. Using the vehicle for carrying and transporting passengers without permission

• Fine: Dh3,000

• Black Points: 24

• Impoundment period: 30 days

Charging people for carpooling services is illegal in the UAE. This is because only licensed taxis and private carriers are allowed to transport people.

6. Carrying inflammable or hazardous materials without permission in a vehicle

• Fine: Dh3,000

• Black Points: 24

• Impoundment period: 60 days