1. Visit the RTA website – www.rta.ae.

2. Under the services tab, click on ‘Drivers and car owners services’ and select ‘Apply for registering a new vehicle’.

3. You will then be asked to sign in using your UAE Pass account. Once you complete the log in process, you will be directed to your personal dashboard.

4. Click on ‘vehicles’ and then click on ‘Register new vehicle’.

5. Next, upload the following documents and details:

a. If you are buying a brand new car, upload the electronic change of possession certificate. In case you have imported the car from outside the UAE, upload the Export certificate.

b. Vehicle test certificate.

c. Gulf specification conformity form (UAE standards test) if the vehicle was not compliant with GCC specifications

d. Electronic insurance certificate, valid for six months or more.

e. Residence visa issued from Dubai. If you do not have a visa issued by Dubai, you need to fulfil certain requirements like having a permanent residence in Dubai, in order to use this service.

6. Make the payment electronically, which is Dh400 along with Dh20 knowledge and innovation fees.