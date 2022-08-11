Dubai: Getting a car – whether brand new or pre-owned – can be an exciting time. Once you have made all the necessary payments, you don’t need to wait for too long before you can drive around, as the process for registering your vehicle can be completed online through the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
On August 9, RTA informed users of how they can complete the registration process by simply logging in through their UAE Pass. The UAE Pass is a smartphone application which acts as a single digital account that gives you access to thousands of government services.
So, if you are about to make the big purchase, here are the steps you need to follow in order to register your vehicle in Dubai:
1. Visit the RTA website – www.rta.ae.
2. Under the services tab, click on ‘Drivers and car owners services’ and select ‘Apply for registering a new vehicle’.
3. You will then be asked to sign in using your UAE Pass account. Once you complete the log in process, you will be directed to your personal dashboard.
4. Click on ‘vehicles’ and then click on ‘Register new vehicle’.
5. Next, upload the following documents and details:
a. If you are buying a brand new car, upload the electronic change of possession certificate. In case you have imported the car from outside the UAE, upload the Export certificate.
b. Vehicle test certificate.
c. Gulf specification conformity form (UAE standards test) if the vehicle was not compliant with GCC specifications
d. Electronic insurance certificate, valid for six months or more.
e. Residence visa issued from Dubai. If you do not have a visa issued by Dubai, you need to fulfil certain requirements like having a permanent residence in Dubai, in order to use this service.
6. Make the payment electronically, which is Dh400 along with Dh20 knowledge and innovation fees.
Once you have completed the registration process, you can visit an RTA service centre to receive the registration certificate as well as the plate numbers.
If you do not wish to apply for your vehicle’s registration online, you can also apply for it at RTA service centres in Umm Ramool, Al Manarah, Deira or Al Barsha. You can also complete the registration process at an approved testing centre like Tasjeel or Shamil.
To complete the process at a centre, you will need to provide copies of your car insurance and Emirates ID.