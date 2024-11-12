Dubai: If you ever find yourself stranded due to severe weather, worry not - Ras Al Khaimah now offers new 4x4 taxis, specially designed to assist during emergencies but also available in regular conditions.

Launched by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) on November 8, this taxi service aims to provide reliable transportation during heavy rainfall and waterlogged conditions. The taxis come equipped with advanced surveillance cameras linked to RAKTA’s Intelligent Control and Monitoring Centre, ensuring real-time vehicle tracking for both passenger comfort and driver safety. Additionally, each taxi features a smart meter for round-the-clock fleet tracking, offering transparency and accuracy in fare calculation.

How to book

Passengers can book a RAKTA 4x4 taxi through the Careem mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices. The service operates across the emirate and for now will be accessible during adverse weather conditions.

Booking a RAKTA Taxi on Careem

1. Download and create an account on the Careem app.

2. Log in and select ‘Hala Taxi’ on the app homepage.

3. Enter and confirm your pick-up and drop-off locations.

4. Choose your preferred car type.

5. Select your payment method.

6. Review the fare estimate, then tap ‘Yalla!’ to confirm.

If you want to book the ride in advance, tap the calendar/clock icon beside the ‘Yalla!’ button and select your preferred date and time.

Cost