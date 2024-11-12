Dubai: As the weather in Dubai cools down and gentle evening breezes return, there is no better way to enjoy the season than with a private nighttime abra cruise along Dubai Creek, offered by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
RTA recently announced on its website – rta.ae, that it has reintroduced its fleet of electric abras, offering both 30-minute and one-hour evening tours. These electric abras offer an eco-friendly way to experience Dubai Creek’s charm, gliding quietly along the water for a serene and calming journey.
Routes for the Dubai Creek electric abra
The water taxi takes you on a round trip along Dubai Creek, offering views of the historic districts of Al Fahidi, Baniyas, and Al Seef (the route number is TR10).
Departing from Al Seef Marine Transport Station, passengers can take in the sights of traditional wooden dhow boats gliding across the creek, which separates Bur Dubai from Deira, and enjoy the views of Old Dubai by night. If you are travelling with family or friends, the abra can seat up to eight passengers.
Cost
• Dh60 for 30 minutes.
• Dh120 for 60 minutes.
The prices are for booking the abra, not per person.
Timings
The electrical abras on the Dubai Creek operate daily from 4 to 10.15pm.
Booking your ticket
Tickets for the electric abra must be purchased at the RTA ticketing counter at Al Seef Marine Transport Station, where payments are accepted in cash or by credit or debit card. It is important to note that nol cards are not accepted for this service.
Electrical abra cruises at Dubai Mall and Global Village
The electric abra experience is also available at two of Dubai’s popular attractions. At Dubai Mall, electric abras cruise around the fountain area, Burj Plaza, and The Palace. At Global Village, the electric abra takes visitors along Dragon Lake.
Ticket prices for Dubai Mall and Global Village
• Dh68.25 per person for a 25-minute cruise
• Dh52.50 for a private abra ride lasting 12 to 15 minutes