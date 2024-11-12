Routes for the Dubai Creek electric abra

The water taxi takes you on a round trip along Dubai Creek, offering views of the historic districts of Al Fahidi, Baniyas, and Al Seef (the route number is TR10).

Departing from Al Seef Marine Transport Station, passengers can take in the sights of traditional wooden dhow boats gliding across the creek, which separates Bur Dubai from Deira, and enjoy the views of Old Dubai by night. If you are travelling with family or friends, the abra can seat up to eight passengers.

Cost

• Dh60 for 30 minutes.

• Dh120 for 60 minutes.

The prices are for booking the abra, not per person.

Timings

The electrical abras on the Dubai Creek operate daily from 4 to 10.15pm.

Booking your ticket

Tickets for the electric abra must be purchased at the RTA ticketing counter at Al Seef Marine Transport Station, where payments are accepted in cash or by credit or debit card. It is important to note that nol cards are not accepted for this service.

Electrical abra cruises at Dubai Mall and Global Village

The electric abra experience is also available at two of Dubai’s popular attractions. At Dubai Mall, electric abras cruise around the fountain area, Burj Plaza, and The Palace. At Global Village, the electric abra takes visitors along Dragon Lake.

Ticket prices for Dubai Mall and Global Village