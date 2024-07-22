Dubai: Overloaded trucks are getting pulled over in Dubai in the latest crack down against traffic safety violations.

The Road Safety Authority (RTA) is carrying out the multiple inspection campaigns as part of the drive in collaboration with the General Headquarters of Dubai Police.

These inspections are targeting roads with high volumes of heavy vehicle traffic, including Al Maktoum International Airport Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Emirates Road, Ras Al Khor Road, Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Al Khail Road.

“These campaigns’ primary objective is to improve transportation safety,” said Sultan Al Akraf, director of Licensing Activities Monitoring, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

The campaigns aim to raise drivers’ awareness of the protruding and overloaded cargo hazards, he said.

Sultan Al Akraf, director of Licensing Activities Monitoring, Public Transport Agency, RTA

“The risks include truck rollovers, falling materials, endangering other road users, and compromising the lifespan of roads. Drivers were warned not to transport hazardous and flammable materials without proper licensing,” Al Akraf said.

The campaigns are part of RTA’s strategic plans implemented throughout the year, demonstrating its commitment to promoting traffic awareness and enhancing road safety.