Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports and the The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) have partnered with each other to launch the world’s first-of-its-kind biometric Smart Travel project at the Zayed International Airport, it was announced on Sunday.

The project seeks to enhance aviation security and safety in collaboration with Next 50, a company specialising in AI-driven transportation solutions, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

The project will be rolled out in three phases to integrate biometric authentication systems across all security and operations touchpoints at the airport. The project utilises the databases of ICP to automatically authenticate travellers using biometric technology, eliminating the need for prior registration for departing passengers. Through the implementation of this project, Abu Dhabi Airports aims to uphold the highest aviation security and safety protocols within the airport, improve traveller experience and streamline the travel process for passengers.

As part of the launch of the new terminal at Zayed International Airport in November 2023, Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Airways implemented the biometric systems across multiple touchpoints at the airport. This includes automated traveller registration service, self-service baggage delivery, and facial recognition verification at e-gates and boarding gates, without the need for travel documents or direct interaction with airport staff.

Abu Dhabi Airports has begun implementing a further phase of this project by introducing biometric systems for five additional airlines at check-in, all boarding gates and the installation of new e-gates in designated transit areas to register travellers' biometric data and facilitate facial recognition. The future expansion also includes the Etihad Airways lounge and duty-free retail outlets.

Andrew Murphy, Chief Information Officer at Zayed International Airport, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security to implement this groundbreaking project at our state-of-the-art terminal at Zayed International Airport. We are dedicated to enhancing the traveller experience by providing efficient and seamless services through advanced biometric systems. By 2025, we aim to expand these systems across all security and operations touchpoints and other airlines. This partnership will enable Abu Dhabi Airports to continue providing best in class passenger services, prioritising travellers' security and safety, and delivering an exceptional global travel experience across our airports."

Saeed Saif Al Khaili, General Director at ICP, said: "The Biometric Smart Travel project aims to enhance the travel experience at Zayed International Airport from kerb to gate, ensuring high levels of security and safety. We are pleased to implement this project and collaborate with Abu Dhabi Airports, the leading airport operator in Abu Dhabi, and the emirate’s gateway to the world.

"The Biometric Smart Travel project reduces the time to serve travellers from 25 seconds to just seven seconds, integrating ticket and travel document verification into a single process and alleviating the burden on human resources by relying on smart gates for identity verification."