Dubai: The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defence has warned residents about continued thunderstorms across various regions of Saudi Arabia, lasting from Monday through Friday.

The forecast predicts a range of rainfall intensities impacting many areas over the coming days.

In Mecca, residents should prepare for light to moderate rain that could potentially lead to flash floods, hail, and strong winds. The Riyadh region is expected to experience lighter showers in areas including Afif, Al Dawadmi, Al Quwai’iyah, Al Aflaj, Al Sulayyil, and Wadi Al Dawasir.

Moderate to heavy rain is anticipated in the Al Baha, Aseer, and Jazan regions, while lighter to moderate rainfall is forecast for Hail, Al Qassim, Eastern Province, Madinah, and Najran.