GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Thousands flee as Syrian army shells Kurdish areas in Aleppo

Violence follows deadly clashes and shelling on Tuesday that killed 7

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Residents carry their belongings as they flee Aleppo's Ashrafieh Kurdish neighbourhood on January 7, 2026.
Residents carry their belongings as they flee Aleppo's Ashrafieh Kurdish neighbourhood on January 7, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Fresh clashes erupted in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo on Wednesday after hundreds — and later thousands — of civilians fled two predominantly Kurdish neighbourhoods through corridors opened by government forces, with the Syrian army launching shelling once a deadline for evacuations expired, witnesses and officials said.

Syria’s military had given residents until 3pm (1200 GMT) to leave the neighbourhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Achrafieh, warning they would be treated as “closed military zones” after the deadline. Soon after the cutoff, explosions and heavy weapons fire were heard across the two areas, an AFP correspondent reported.

Why Aleppo is flaring up again

  • Evacuation deadline: Army declared Sheikh Maqsoud and Achrafieh “closed military zones” after 3pm

  • Integration deal stalled: March accord to merge SDF into Syrian army by end-2025 has made little progress

  • Competing narratives: Damascus blames SDF attacks; SDF says it is resisting a government assault

  • Governance dispute: Kurds seek decentralisation; new authorities reject it

  • Old fault lines: Some new army factions have a history of clashes with Kurdish forces

  • Regional stakes: US backs SDF; Turkey opposes it over PKK links, keeping tensions high

The Syrian Civil Defence said that by noon, around 850 people had left the neighbourhoods. AFP later reported that thousands streamed out before the deadline, including families carrying belongings, some in tears. “We fled the clashes and we don’t know where to go… 14 years of war, I think that’s enough,” Ahmed, a 38-year-old man who gave only his first name, told AFP while carrying his son.

The violence followed deadly clashes and shelling on Tuesday that killed seven people in areas controlled by the Kurdish-led, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and four in government-controlled parts of Aleppo, according to the Civil Defence. Dozens were wounded.

Syria’s Information Ministry said the army would launch a “limited military operation” in Aleppo, describing it as a response to SDF attacks on government-held parts of the city. The ministry said such attacks over recent months had killed more than 20 civilians, wounded over 150, and caused the deaths of more than 25 soldiers.

The SDF, however, accused government forces of attacking the Kurdish-majority neighbourhoods with heavy weapons.

Intense opposition

In a statement, the group said its forces were putting up “fierce resistance” to repel the assault and protect residents. Kurdish security forces later said they had thwarted what they described as a first incursion attempt involving tanks shortly after the evacuation deadline expired, and accused “Damascus government factions” of shelling residential areas with artillery and tanks.

Syrian authorities, for their part, accused the SDF of bombarding government-controlled districts. The government also said SDF military positions inside Sheikh Maqsoud and Achrafieh were “legitimate military targets.”

The latest fighting is the deadliest so far in recent months between the two sides in Aleppo, where intermittent clashes have repeatedly ended in short-lived truces. The renewed violence comes as efforts to implement a March agreement — under interim President Ahmad Al Sharaa — to integrate the SDF into Syria’s national army by the end of 2025 have stalled amid disagreements over the terms.

Kurdish officials have pushed for decentralised rule, an idea Syria’s new authorities have rejected. While scores of SDF fighters withdrew from the two neighbourhoods in April as part of the deal, the districts have remained under the control of Kurdish units linked to the SDF. Officials from the central government and the SDF met again in Damascus on Sunday, but government officials said no tangible progress was made.

Flights suspended

Authorities announced the suspension of flights at Aleppo airport and shut schools, universities and government offices. Residents in government-held areas said the violence revived memories of the civil war. “We have nowhere else to go, so we’ll stay in our home,” said Joud Serjian, 53, a resident of Aleppo’s government-controlled Syriac Quarter.

The SDF controls large swathes of Syria’s north and northeast and was a key US partner in the fight against the Daesh (Islamic State) group. Turkey considers the SDF a terrorist organisation due to its links to the PKK, though a peace process is now underway. Both the SDF and the Syrian government have accused each other of trying to derail the March integration deal.

-- With AP inputs

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Syria

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This aerial photo shows the Syrian presidential palace in Damascus' Mount Qasyoun on May 2, 2025.

Israel confirms US-backed Syria security talks

1m read
Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa (L) and Syria's Central bank chief Abdul Qadir al-Hasriya (R) stand between the country's new revamped currency notes at the Conference Palace in the Syrian capital Damascus on December 29, 2025.

Syria launches new currency to mark economic reset

3m read
The moment the hero, identified by Australian media as Ahmed Al Ahmed, tackled one of the Bondi Beach attackers.

Bondi Beach hero becomes source of pride in hometown

3m read
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims over this heinous attack

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Palmyra

1m read