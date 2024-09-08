Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the project has been developed in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the world’s best city to live in.

Covering an area of more than 360,000 square metres, the Dh26 million green space at the intersection of Airport Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road is one of the largest beautification projects in the emirate. It features a modern and sustainable design that highlights the words ‘Welcome to Dubai’ in both Arabic and English. Image Credit: Supplied

The project reflects the municipality’s commitment to double the number of green spaces in the emirate and enhance the city’s beauty in line with international sustainability standards – creating an attractive environment for both visitors and residents alike.

Al Hajri said: “This is one of many Dubai Municipality projects being implemented to enhance the city’s attractiveness through landscaping that successfully balances urban development with environmental sustainability. We will continue to develop similar spaces throughout the emirate to increase vegetation cover and create aesthetic features that contribute to Dubai’s unique appeal as a global tourist destination.”

Covering an area of more than 360,000 square metres, the Dh26 million green space at the intersection of Airport Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road is one of the largest beautification projects in the emirate. It features decorative elements such as coloured gravel and innovative lighting, creating a distinctive visual experience for visitors during the day and night.

As part of the project, 50,000 plants and shrubs have been planted, alongside a variety of different species of vegetation carefully selected to add to the aesthetic appeal of the landscape.

Innovative plant fences have been developed to enhance the vibrancy and beauty of the design, which are supported by modern irrigation systems that maintain greenery while optimising water efficiency to achieve a balance between urban development and sustainability.