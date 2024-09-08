During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Dr Ati conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE. In return, Sheikh Mohamed sent his regards to President El-Sisi, wishing Egypt further growth and development.

The two sides discussed the close relations between the UAE and Egypt, along with various aspects of cooperation and collaboration aimed at advancing their mutual interests. They highlighted their shared aspirations for development and prosperity within the framework of the strategic relationship between the two nations, encompassing economic, developmental, political, and other key areas.

Gaza situation

The meeting also covered a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the latest developments in the Middle East. The discussion focused primarily on efforts to immediately halt the conflict in Gaza and address the worsening humanitarian situation by ensuring the safe and unobstructed delivery of essential aid to the area’s residents.

Both sides stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to prevent further escalation and avoid the consequences of additional crises that could threaten regional stability. Sheikh Mohamed and Dr Ati reiterated the need to push for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, which they agreed is the key to enhancing security and stability in the region.

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to continuing close consultation and coordination between their nations, emphasising the importance of bolstering joint Arab action to effectively address the challenges and crises facing the region.