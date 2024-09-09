Abu Dhabi: The Etihad Credit Bureau (ECB) has made it easier for UAE-based businesses to collect credit reports at Al Ansari Exchange. The ECB, a federal entity that collects individual and business credit data, inked a partnership deal with remittance and foreign exchange company Al Ansari Financial Services to facilitate UAE firms' access to their credit reports.

“Businesses can apply through the Etihad Credit Bureau’s website and then visit any of the over 250 Al Ansari Exchange branches across the UAE to verify identity and receive their credit reports via email,” ECB announced on Monday.

This streamlined process will make Etihad Credit Bureau products available to all UAE registered companies without the need to travel to the Abu Dhabi or Dubai branches of Etihad Credit Bureau,” it announced Monday. The agreement was signed by Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, and Rashed Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange.

Ahmad Lutfi said, “As demand for companies needing access to credit surged, we have simplified the process of purchasing a company credit report for all businesses across the UAE. This further solidifies our position to continue providing seamless and frictionless digital services to all customers.”

ECB’s credit report includes detailed credit information, while the credit score is a three-digit number that predicts the likelihood of an individual or company missing payments in the next 12 months. The credit score ranges from a minimum of 300 to a maximum of 900 points.