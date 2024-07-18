As his mother Mona Francis Agudera, an office manager, let on, “Ever since Albert came to Dubai in 2022, he has been fascinated by Dubai Metro. In what has been a ritual almost since he came here, I have been taking him on a round trip from the CentrePoint Station to Expo 2020 Station and back every Saturday as this is the only thing he wants to do over the weekends.”

Albert on one of his cherished weekend round trips on Dubai Metro. Image Credit: Supplied

A Class 6 student in a Dubai-based expatriate school, Albert’s interest in Dubai Metro is so keen that he is constantly updating his knowledge about its operations, documenting the minutest details he gathers on his weekend trips.

Mona said Albert loves sharing his learnings and goes over the announcements on the trains time and again. “He mimics these announcements, both in English and Arabic, very well,” she said.

According to her, the mention of Dubai Metro can work wonders for Albert. “We just have to say the magic words and the late riser in Albert will spring out of bed in a flash,” she laughed.

She said it’s also understood in the Agudera family that Dubai Metro must necessarily feature in the agenda for any special occasion.

Albert with his parents aboard Dubai Metro on his 10th birthday last year. Image Credit: Supplied

Not surprisingly, on his 10th birthday on June 30 last year, all Albert wanted for a gift was a Gold Class ride on Dubai Metro, with additional trips on the Tram and Monorail.

“Sometimes, my husband and I find it heartening that this boy does not crave for any toys or gadgets. He has no demands like going out to the playground or amusement park,” she shared. “Dubai Metro is the only thing on his mind.”

Albert rode Dubai Metro, the Tram and MonoRail on his 10th birthday. Image Credit: Supplied

She said as per Albert’s 10th birthday wish, the family took a Gold Class trip from Oud Metha Station (after visiting thr church) to Expo 200 Station and back, with a ride on the Tram and Monorail also factored in between.

“We took the Tram from DMCC Station to the Palm and from there, went on the Monorail to the Atlantis. We took the same trips back to DMCC and Oud Metha Station and Albert thoroughly enjoyed himself,” said Mona.

But how did his 11th birthday tour with the RTA officials come about?

Albert, who wishes to be a technical engineer when he grows up, said, “I wrote to RTA in April requesting a tour of Dubai Metro and their headquarters to understand more about the way they work.”

And like RTA said in its post, “He wished it, and we made it come true. A birthday to remember on Dubai Metro.”

Mona said a team of RTA officials who met Albert at the World Trade Centre Station early in the morning rode with him, following which they gave him a lowdown on the smart operations of Dubai Metro at a designated site.

As the video shows, Albert, donning a white T shirt and khaki pants, is at his enthusiastic best meeting different officials and soaking in the inputs being shared with him.

“This was the best birthday I have ever had and I am so happy,” said Albert.