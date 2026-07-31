Two JLT routes will run every 20 minutes, with Uptown services every 30 minutes
Dubai: Residents, office workers and visitors will have a new way to travel around Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Uptown Dubai from August 1, when a fully electric community bus service begins operating across the two neighbourhoods.
JLT Link will connect passengers to restaurants, cafés, hotels, shops and other destinations, alongside DMCC and Sobha Realty Metro stations.
The service will replace the existing Roads and Transport Authority bus operation without disrupting passengers and will cover 18 stops using accessible electric buses.
Services every 20 minutes in JLT
Two circular routes within JLT will operate every 20 minutes from early morning until late evening between Monday and Saturday.
Sunday services will run from 9.30 am until 12.30 am, giving passengers access to the network throughout the day and into the evening.
The routes are intended to serve people travelling to work, catching the Metro or visiting the area’s restaurants, cafés, fitness studios, salons, shops and public spaces.
Uptown route connects to Metro
A separate route between Uptown Dubai and DMCC Metro Station will operate every 30 minutes from 6.55 am until 8 pm.
The connection will provide an alternative to driving for people commuting between the district and Dubai’s wider public transport network.
JLT Link is described as Dubai’s first fully electric community bus service and forms part of efforts to expand cleaner transport options within the city’s mixed-use neighbourhoods.