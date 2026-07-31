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Dubai launches electric shuttle linking JLT, Uptown and Metro stations

Two JLT routes will run every 20 minutes, with Uptown services every 30 minutes

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai launches electric shuttle linking JLT, Uptown and Metro stations

Dubai: Residents, office workers and visitors will have a new way to travel around Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Uptown Dubai from August 1, when a fully electric community bus service begins operating across the two neighbourhoods.

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JLT Link will connect passengers to restaurants, cafés, hotels, shops and other destinations, alongside DMCC and Sobha Realty Metro stations.

The service will replace the existing Roads and Transport Authority bus operation without disrupting passengers and will cover 18 stops using accessible electric buses.

Services every 20 minutes in JLT

Two circular routes within JLT will operate every 20 minutes from early morning until late evening between Monday and Saturday.

Sunday services will run from 9.30 am until 12.30 am, giving passengers access to the network throughout the day and into the evening.

The routes are intended to serve people travelling to work, catching the Metro or visiting the area’s restaurants, cafés, fitness studios, salons, shops and public spaces.

Uptown route connects to Metro

A separate route between Uptown Dubai and DMCC Metro Station will operate every 30 minutes from 6.55 am until 8 pm.

The connection will provide an alternative to driving for people commuting between the district and Dubai’s wider public transport network.

JLT Link is described as Dubai’s first fully electric community bus service and forms part of efforts to expand cleaner transport options within the city’s mixed-use neighbourhoods.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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