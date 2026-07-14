Dubai adds 4 new bus routes, revamps 13 services from July 17

Changes aim to improve connectivity and strengthen links with the Metro network
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will roll out four new public bus routes and revamp 13 existing services from July 17 as part of a wider plan to improve connectivity between residential communities, business hubs and Metro stations while making public transport more efficient.
The network changes follow a review of passenger demand and travel patterns and are designed to provide faster, more flexible journeys, strengthen integration between buses and the Dubai Metro, and enhance access to key residential, commercial and educational areas.
Route 35: Connects International City with Dubai Silicon Oasis, operating every 30 minutes during peak hours.
Route 85: Connects Al Quoz (Al Khail Gate) with Dubai Internet City Metro Station, operating every 20 minutes during peak hours.
Route 37A: Runs from International City to Dubai Silicon Oasis Lake, with 30-minute peak-hour frequency.
Route 37B: Operates in the opposite direction between Dubai Silicon Oasis Lake and International City, also every 30 minutes during peak hours.
Alongside the new routes, RTA is modifying several existing services to improve operational efficiency and provide better connections with the Metro and Metro Link bus network.
Key route changes include:
Route 27 will be rerouted via Al Mustaqbal Street instead of Al Sukook Street. Passengers can use Route 29 as an alternative.
Routes 36A and 36B will no longer operate between International City and Dubai Silicon Oasis. The new Routes 37A and 37B will serve passengers travelling to Academic City and Dubai Silicon Oasis.
Route 67 will terminate at Oud Metha Bus Station instead of Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, providing a stronger link to the Metro Green Line.
Route 84 will now end at InsuranceMarket Bus Stop (South Side) instead of Mall of the Emirates. Travellers between Dubai Marina and Al Quoz can use the new Route 85.
Route 88 will terminate at ONPASSIVE Metro Bus Stop (North Side) instead of Umm Al Sheif Street, with Route 8 serving passengers travelling to Dubai Internet City.
Routes 96 and X94 heading towards Al Quoz will be rerouted via Al Yalayis Street and Jebel Ali instead of Expo Road to improve journey times and accessibility.
RTA is also making several changes to Metro Link services.
Route F06 will be extended to Nad Shamma, F29 will serve Umm Al Sheif instead of Umm Suqeim 3, F36 will be extended to Al Barsha South 2, and F47 will be revised to serve staff accommodation in Jebel Ali Industrial Area.
Meanwhile, Route F49 will no longer stop at the Parco Hypermarket area when travelling from Danube Metro Station. Passengers can instead use Routes 56, 95A, F47 or F53.
Additional operational improvements include rerouting Route C01 during the evening peak between Flame Intersection 2 and Dnata 2 to reduce travel times, while Route X22 towards Al Qusais Industrial Area will bypass Business Bay stops and operate directly from Business Bay Metro Bus Stop (South Side 1) via Sheikh Zayed Road. Passengers travelling within Business Bay can use Routes F14 and F41.
RTA said the latest changes are part of its ongoing efforts to regularly review and optimise Dubai's bus network in line with passenger demand, while supporting a more integrated, efficient and sustainable public transport system for residents and visitors.