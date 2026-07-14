Dubai adds 4 new bus routes, revamps 13 services from July 17

Route 27 will be rerouted via Al Mustaqbal Street instead of Al Sukook Street. Passengers can use Route 29 as an alternative.

Routes 36A and 36B will no longer operate between International City and Dubai Silicon Oasis. The new Routes 37A and 37B will serve passengers travelling to Academic City and Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Route 67 will terminate at Oud Metha Bus Station instead of Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, providing a stronger link to the Metro Green Line.

Route 84 will now end at InsuranceMarket Bus Stop (South Side) instead of Mall of the Emirates. Travellers between Dubai Marina and Al Quoz can use the new Route 85.

Route 88 will terminate at ONPASSIVE Metro Bus Stop (North Side) instead of Umm Al Sheif Street, with Route 8 serving passengers travelling to Dubai Internet City.