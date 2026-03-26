RTA alert: Buses to Sharjah, Ajman temporarily suspended

Weather forces RTA to pause bus services this evening
Dubai’s RTA issued an alert on social media, informing bus users that buses to Sharjah and Ajman will be temporarily suspended starting today at 7pm due to weather conditions.
Water accumulation on roads are also causing some traffic issues in the emirates and some key Sharjah roads are seeing temporary closures.
“Our teams are currently working in coordination with the relevant authorities to resume services as soon as possible,” said the tweet, calling on people to keep an eye on official channels for updates regarding service resumption.
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Heavy rains and thunderstorms have been sweeping across the UAE in the past few days; tomorrow too is expected to be a rainy day. Stay up to date with the latest from across the country with our live coverage of the weather, road statuses and official advisories here.