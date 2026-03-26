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RTA alert: Buses to Sharjah, Ajman temporarily suspended

Weather forces RTA to pause bus services this evening

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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RTA alert: Buses to Sharjah, Ajman temporarily suspended
RTA

Dubai’s RTA issued an alert on social media, informing bus users that buses to Sharjah and Ajman will be temporarily suspended starting today at  7pm due to weather conditions.

Water accumulation on roads are also causing some traffic issues in the emirates and some key Sharjah roads are seeing temporary closures.

“Our teams are currently working in coordination with the relevant authorities to resume services as soon as possible,” said the tweet, calling on people to keep an eye on official channels for updates  regarding service resumption.

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Heavy rains and thunderstorms have been sweeping across the UAE in the past few days; tomorrow too is expected to be a rainy day. Stay up to date with the latest from across the country with our live coverage of the weather, road statuses and official advisories here.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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