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UAE school reopening: Sharjah and Ajman confirm bus services resumption

Student transport restarts after safety review by emergency authorities

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Sharjah, Ajman confirm safe return of buses serving all educational institutions
Sharjah, Ajman confirm safe return of buses serving all educational institutions
WAM

School transport operations will resume across Sharjah and Ajman from Monday, April 20, following coordination between education and emergency authorities.

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Sharjah announces bus resumption

In Sharjah, the decision was taken in light of an assessment issued by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, in coordination with the Emirate’s emergency and crisis management department and the Ministry of Education.

Authorities confirmed that bus services for transporting students in educational institutions across Sharjah will resume from Monday, April 20, 2026, as part of efforts to ensure continuity of the education process while maintaining student safety.

Ajman confirms school transport return

The Ajman Private Education Affairs Office announced the resumption of school bus services across all private schools in the Emirate, also effective Monday, April 20, 2026, in line with a Ministry of Education decision.

The authority said the move is part of an ongoing assessment approach being followed during this period to ensure continuity of education, student safety, and service efficiency.

Ongoing monitoring and safety approach

The decision follows continued assessments by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in coordination with the Ministry of Education and local education authorities.

Officials said the approach reflects a continuous monitoring system aimed at ensuring stability in the education sector while prioritising safety.

Services restart after safety review

Authorities said the move reflects the country’s continuous assessment approach, ensuring the smooth continuation of the education process while maintaining student safety and service efficiency.

They confirmed that the situation will continue to be closely monitored, with additional measures introduced if necessary in response to any developments.

Public urged to follow official updates

Authorities also urged the public to remain vigilant and follow official guidance, stressing the importance of relying on verified government sources for information.

They added that relevant entities will maintain the highest levels of readiness and stability while monitoring the situation.

Related Topics:
UAE schoolsIran Israel conflictBack-to-school

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