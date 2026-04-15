Sharjah to welcome students back to school on Monday

This is subject to the completion of training for staff on emergency and crisis protocols
The Sharjah Private Education Authority has announced the resumption of in-person education for all educational institutions in Sharjah from April 20.
The authority has also announced that nurseries located in government facilities and commercial buildings in Sharjah will be ready to receive children starting Thursday, 16 April 2026.
This is subject to the completion of training for nursery administrative and teaching staff on emergency and crisis protocols, to ensure the children return to a safe and supportive environment.