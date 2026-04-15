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Sharjah to welcome students back to school on Monday

This is subject to the completion of training for staff on emergency and crisis protocols

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Sharjah to welcome students back to school on Monday
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The Sharjah Private Education Authority has announced the resumption of in-person education for all educational institutions in Sharjah from April 20.

The authority has also announced that nurseries located in government facilities and commercial buildings in Sharjah will be ready to receive children starting Thursday, 16 April 2026.

This is subject to the completion of training for nursery administrative and teaching staff on emergency and crisis protocols, to ensure the children return to a safe and supportive environment.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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