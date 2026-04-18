GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education
UPDATE

UAE announces resumption of school bus operations from Monday

Services to restart nationwide after safety review by authorities.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
All public and private schools to see full bus services resume from April 20
All public and private schools to see full bus services resume from April 20
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The UAE has announced that school bus operations will resume across all public and private schools starting Monday, April 20, 2026.

The decision follows ongoing assessments carried out by the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority in coordination with the Ministry of Education and local education authorities.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Services restart after safety review

Officials said the move reflects the country’s continuous assessment approach during the current period, aimed at ensuring the smooth continuation of the education process while maintaining student safety and service efficiency.

Authorities confirmed that the situation will continue to be closely monitored, with additional measures introduced if necessary in response to any developments.

Public urged to follow official updates

Authorities also urged the public to remain vigilant and follow official guidance, stressing the importance of relying on verified government sources for information.

They added that relevant entities will maintain the highest levels of readiness and stability while monitoring the situation.

Related Topics:
UAE schoolsBack-to-schoolUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Photo used for illustrative purposes

UAE: Distance learning to continue for some on Monday

4m read
Sharjah to welcome students back to school on Monday

Sharjah to welcome students back to school on Monday

1m read
Suspended Congressman Francisco Austria "Kiko" Barzaga in a police booking photograph taken on April 13, 2026 at the Dasmariñas City Police Station, Cavite Province (south of Manila).

Filipino congressman arrested over 'cyberlibel'

4m read
Authorities stressed that UAE law makes no distinction between misinformation shared for humour and content that causes harm.

April Fool’s jokes can land you in jail, Sharjah warn

2m read