Services to restart nationwide after safety review by authorities.
The UAE has announced that school bus operations will resume across all public and private schools starting Monday, April 20, 2026.
The decision follows ongoing assessments carried out by the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority in coordination with the Ministry of Education and local education authorities.
Officials said the move reflects the country’s continuous assessment approach during the current period, aimed at ensuring the smooth continuation of the education process while maintaining student safety and service efficiency.
Authorities confirmed that the situation will continue to be closely monitored, with additional measures introduced if necessary in response to any developments.
Authorities also urged the public to remain vigilant and follow official guidance, stressing the importance of relying on verified government sources for information.
They added that relevant entities will maintain the highest levels of readiness and stability while monitoring the situation.