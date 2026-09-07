Global tech brand joins RTA’s station naming programme to boost private investment
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has granted the naming rights of the station formerly known as Onpassive Metro Station to Garmin, the global technology brand known for its smart devices and GPS navigation products.
The 10-year agreement, secured through AMIT Retail LLC, Garmin’s sole distributor in the UAE, will see the station renamed Garmin Metro Station.
The deal adds another major international brand to Dubai’s Metro Station Naming Rights Initiative and highlights the growing role of private-sector partnerships in supporting Dubai’s transport network.
The agreement was signed by AMIT Retail and Hypermedia in the presence of Mada Media, which organises and manages Dubai’s out-of-home advertising sector. RTA has authorised Mada Media to oversee station naming rights agreements under its concession arrangement.
Abdul Mohsen Kalbat, CEO of RTA’s Rail Agency, said Garmin’s participation reflected the success of the naming rights programme in attracting leading brands from different sectors.
He said RTA would continue to strengthen ties with businesses in the UAE and create opportunities for private-sector investment that support economic growth.
Mansoor Al Sabahi, CEO of Mada Media, said Garmin was the first global brand to secure naming rights to a station on the Dubai Metro Red Line, describing the agreement as an important milestone for the initiative.
Clifton Pemble, CEO of Garmin, said the company was pleased to work with RTA and its UAE distributor, AMIT Retail.
He said the partnership would help Garmin connect its technology and products with people as they travel, while opening opportunities to build on its relationship with Dubai.
The naming rights deal will also bring a series of changes for Metro passengers.
RTA will progressively update internal and external signs across the Metro network to reflect the new name. Changes will also be made to digital systems, public transport apps and passenger information services.
The transition will take place from September to the end of November 2026.
During this period, signs directing passengers to the station will be updated, while onboard announcements will also use the new name before and upon arrival.
RTA has urged passengers to take note of the changes as the new station name is introduced across its various services. Passengers who need help or have questions during the transition can approach RTA staff at Metro stations.