Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has granted the naming rights of Al Safa Metro Station to ONPASSIVE, one of the leading AI Technology Companies globally, Dubai Media Office (DMO) has tweeted on Wednesday.
“Al Safa Metro Station will be fully rebranded as ONPASSIVE Metro Station for 10 years,” DMO added.
Dubai Metro Naming Rights initiative was first launched by RTA in 2009 “as a model of effective partnership between the public and private sectors. It avails a unique experience to the private sector to launch media campaigns to Dubai visitors and metro riders to familiarise them with various brands”.
The strategic location of metro stations enable brands to reach and engage with their customers.