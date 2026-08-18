GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

UAE retailer Choithrams launches 'Quickerr' fast-format stores in Dubai Metro stations

Quickerr stores will offer grab-and-go food, drinks and essentials for commuters

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Choithrams has launched its new Quickerr fast-format stores at four Dubai Metro stations, with the convenience concept set to expand to 28 stations across the network.
Choithrams has launched its new Quickerr fast-format stores at four Dubai Metro stations, with the convenience concept set to expand to 28 stations across the network.
Choithrams

Dubai: Choithrams has launched a new convenience store format at four Dubai Metro stations, with Quickerr by Choithrams set to expand to 28 stations across Dubai in a phased rollout.

The first four Quickerr outlets are at Abu Hail, Stadium, Al Nahda and Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA) Metro stations, all on the Green Line.

According to Choithrams, unlike a traditional supermarket, Quickerr is designed around what the company describes as “quick purchase missions”.

The store has been designed for metro commuters looking to make quick purchases during their daily journeys, offering fresh food, grab-and-go options, beverages and everyday essentials in a compact format.

Mark Mortimer-Davies, CEO of Choithrams, said the new format reflects the company's focus on adapting to changing customer habits.

“Choithrams has always evolved by staying close to our customers and anticipating how their lives are changing,” he said.

“Quickerr is a natural extension of that philosophy—bringing the trust, quality and convenience of Choithrams into a faster, more accessible format for customers on the move.”

He said the Metro rollout was an important milestone for the company.

“With Quickerr, we are bringing Choithrams closer to where people live, work and travel, making everyday essentials more accessible and convenient across the city,” Mortimer-Davies said.

28 stations

The four Green Line stores mark the start of a wider rollout, with Quickerr planned for 28 Dubai Metro stations through a phased expansion.

Metro locations will also offer exclusive combo deals to members of Choithrams' BOUNZ loyalty programme.

The company has not provided a timetable for when the remaining locations will open. The Metro expansion represents another step in Choithrams' move beyond the traditional supermarket model.

Founded in 1974, the UAE-based retail and distribution company has operated across the GCC for more than 50 years.

In 2022, Choithrams announced a partnership in the hotel sector that introduced eight 24-hour convenience stores across Dubai hotels. Those outlets were aimed at hotel guests, tourists and nearby residents.

Recently, another popular Metro retailer, ENOC’s ZOOM convenience stores, announced changes to its presence at selected Dubai Metro stations.

“ENOC has adjusted its ZOOM store footprint at selected Dubai Metro stations as part of its strategy to focus on fuel convenience and to continuously review the performance of its non-fuel retail operations,” an ENOC spokesperson said in a response to Gulf News.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Shopping Malls

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Temporary staircase opens at Burj Khalifa Metro station

Temporary staircase opens at Burj Khalifa Metro station

1m read
Al Wugeisha, the tunnel boring machine (TBM) located at the Dubai Metro Blue Line project next to Dragon Mart in International City.

First look: Inside Dubai's Blue Line metro tunnels

4m read
Construction work in full swing at Dubai Metro Blue Line in International City. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai Metro Blue Line: What we know so far

4m read
Etihad rail Dubai station nearing completion.

First look: Etihad Rail's Dubai station is almost ready

4m read