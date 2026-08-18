Quickerr stores will offer grab-and-go food, drinks and essentials for commuters
Dubai: Choithrams has launched a new convenience store format at four Dubai Metro stations, with Quickerr by Choithrams set to expand to 28 stations across Dubai in a phased rollout.
The first four Quickerr outlets are at Abu Hail, Stadium, Al Nahda and Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA) Metro stations, all on the Green Line.
According to Choithrams, unlike a traditional supermarket, Quickerr is designed around what the company describes as “quick purchase missions”.
The store has been designed for metro commuters looking to make quick purchases during their daily journeys, offering fresh food, grab-and-go options, beverages and everyday essentials in a compact format.
Mark Mortimer-Davies, CEO of Choithrams, said the new format reflects the company's focus on adapting to changing customer habits.
“Choithrams has always evolved by staying close to our customers and anticipating how their lives are changing,” he said.
“Quickerr is a natural extension of that philosophy—bringing the trust, quality and convenience of Choithrams into a faster, more accessible format for customers on the move.”
He said the Metro rollout was an important milestone for the company.
“With Quickerr, we are bringing Choithrams closer to where people live, work and travel, making everyday essentials more accessible and convenient across the city,” Mortimer-Davies said.
The four Green Line stores mark the start of a wider rollout, with Quickerr planned for 28 Dubai Metro stations through a phased expansion.
Metro locations will also offer exclusive combo deals to members of Choithrams' BOUNZ loyalty programme.
The company has not provided a timetable for when the remaining locations will open. The Metro expansion represents another step in Choithrams' move beyond the traditional supermarket model.
Founded in 1974, the UAE-based retail and distribution company has operated across the GCC for more than 50 years.
In 2022, Choithrams announced a partnership in the hotel sector that introduced eight 24-hour convenience stores across Dubai hotels. Those outlets were aimed at hotel guests, tourists and nearby residents.
Recently, another popular Metro retailer, ENOC’s ZOOM convenience stores, announced changes to its presence at selected Dubai Metro stations.
“ENOC has adjusted its ZOOM store footprint at selected Dubai Metro stations as part of its strategy to focus on fuel convenience and to continuously review the performance of its non-fuel retail operations,” an ENOC spokesperson said in a response to Gulf News.