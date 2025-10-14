GOLD/FOREX
New openings boost Choithrams' reach, bringing premium service across Abu Dhabi

Choithrams launches new store at Novotel Gate Abu Dhabi, enhancing hotel retail experience

Abu Dhabi: Choithrams, one of the UAE’s leading supermarket brands, has officially opened its convenience store at Novotel Gate Abu Dhabi, marking a strategic expansion into the hotel retail segment. The new locations provide hotel guests, travelers, expats, and tourists with easy access to a full selection of fresh food, ready-to-eat meals, and fast-moving consumer goods.

"We are delighted to welcome Choithrams to Novotel and ibis Gate Abu Dhabi. This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering our guests greater convenience and choice, bringing a trusted grocery brand right to their doorstep," said Sushanth Nambiar, Cluster General Manager, Novotel and ibis Gate Abu Dhabi. "Whether for everyday essentials, premium products, or last-minute needs, our guests can now enjoy a seamless in-hotel shopping experience, enhancing both comfort and convenience during their stay."

Mark Mortimer, CEO of Choithrams, highlighted the synergy of the partnership: "The Novotel and ibis Gate Abu Dhabi hotels are the perfect partners given their strategic locations across the city. This expansion is driven by our core value of customer-centricity and demonstrates our commitment to meeting consumer needs wherever they arise. We look forward to providing a convenient, high-quality shopping experience to hotel guests, travelers, expats, and tourists alike."

With these openings, Choithrams continues to strengthen its presence in Abu Dhabi, delivering premium convenience, quality, and accessibility to a wider audience.

Company News

