Court and Crime

Abu Dhabi Court rejects groom’s Dh100,000 claim against hotel over overheated wedding hall

The defence argued that Abu Dhabi courts had no jurisdiction over the case

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a groom who sought a compensation of Dh100,000 from a hotel after claiming that high temperatures in the wedding hall ruined his special day.

The plaintiff sued a hotel company, requesting the return of Dh50,000, the amount he paid under the wedding contract, along with an additional Dh50,000 in compensation for emotional and material damages. He also demanded legal interest from the date of filing the claim, in addition to court fees and expenses.

In his submission, the plaintiff said he had agreed with the hotel to host his wedding in one of its banquet halls. However, he claimed that on the day of the wedding, the hotel failed to meet its obligations because the temperature inside the hall was uncomfortably high, and the food served did not meet agreed standards.

The claimant said the experience caused him distress and embarrassment in front of guests. Despite attempts to resolve the matter amicably, he said the hotel refused to refund the money or compensate him. He supported his case with copies of the contract and email correspondence.

The hotel’s legal representative responded by requesting the case be dismissed, citing an arbitration clause in the contract which requires disputes to be settled through arbitration rather than the courts. The defence also argued that Abu Dhabi courts had no jurisdiction and asked for the claim to be rejected, with the groom ordered to bear legal costs.

The court confirmed that the contract submitted by the groom included a clearly stated arbitration clause under the section titled “Governing Law and Dispute Resolution”. It specified that any disputes arising from the contract must be resolved through arbitration at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

As a result, the court ruled the case inadmissible due to the arbitration agreement and ordered the groom to pay legal costs and lawyers’ fees.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
