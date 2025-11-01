UAE worker loses case after suing employer for 'non-serious job offer'

Court says visa rejection beyond company’s control; Dh95,000 compensation claim dismissed
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by an employee against a company, in which he sought Dh95,000 in compensation for what he described as a 'non-serious job offer,' Emarat Al Youm reported.
The plaintiff claimed the company breached the employment agreement after he resigned from his previous job, signed a contract, and began working with them, only for the offer to be rescinded later.
According to court documents, the plaintiff alleged that he received an official job offer after nearly a year of interviews and was asked to resign from his previous position in preparation for joining the company.
He signed a contract offering a salary of Dh36,500 per month, and an entry visa was issued. However, while he had started work, the employer allegedly submitted incorrect academic information, stating he held a diploma instead of his actual qualification, causing the visa request to be rejected twice.
In its defense, the company argued that the employment offer was conditional upon approval from the relevant authorities, which was not granted due to reasons beyond its control. Consequently, it was unable to secure a work permit and had to withdraw the offer.
The court ruled that since the rejection came from the concerned authority and not as a result of the company’s actions, there was no breach of contract. It therefore dismissed the case and ordered the plaintiff to pay court fees and legal costs.
