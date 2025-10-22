Al Ain Court reject firm's Dh100,000 claim against ex-employee

Court rules in favour of ex- employee in non-compete case
Dubai: The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a company against its former employees, in which it sought Dh100,000 in compensation and the suspension of his work permit, alleging he had breached a non-compete clause.
In its ruling, the court said the company had failed to provide sufficient evidence proving that its ex-employee had violated the non-compete agreement. It therefore rejected the claim and resolved the matter by directing a decisive oath to the defendant, a procedure permitted under UAE civil law when documentary proof is lacking.
Court records show that the company filed the suit against the former employee, who had worked there since 2018 with a total monthly salary of Dh7,500, including a basic salary of Dh2,800, demanding Dh100,000 in damages for what it described as his failure to honour the non-compete obligation and the resulting financial loss.
The company argued that the employee had not fulfilled his contractual commitments and had caused it harm by engaging in work that allegedly competed with its business interests. However, the court found that the firm had not presented any admissible evidence of such conduct and concluded that the claim was unsubstantiated.
