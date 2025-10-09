Al Ain court orders employer to pay worker Dh466,465 in unpaid wages and benefits

Judges rule in favour of employee after two-year dispute
The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has ordered an employer to pay Dh466,465 to a former worker, covering unpaid wages, annual leave, and end-of-service benefits for his period of employment.
The case began when the worker filed a lawsuit against his employer, seeking unpaid salaries from January 2023 to May 2025 amounting to Dh420,000, an end-of-service gratuity of Dh24,465, compensation for annual leave worth Dh35,000, and an additional Dh15,000 for notice period entitlement.
The worker stated that he had been employed since January 2023 with a total monthly salary of Dh15,000, but the employer had failed to settle the payments. The employer’s legal representative contested the claims, requesting the court dismiss the case or, alternatively, reject it for lack of proof.
The court noted that the employee’s period of service was two years, four months, and six days, and confirmed the monthly salary at Dh15,000. The judges referred to Federal Law No. 9 of 2022 concerning domestic workers, which requires employers to pay wages within 10 days of their due date.
The court found that the employment relationship was valid and that the employee had requested unpaid wages for 28 months. The employer failed to provide written evidence or receipts proving any payment, which was the employer’s responsibility.
