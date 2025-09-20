Al Ain court orders man to repay Dh45,126 in failed housing, job deal

Plaintiff claimed money was for housing and job that never materialised
Al Ain: A civil court in Al Ain has ordered a man to return Dh45,126 after failing to honour an agreement to provide housing and employment to another individual in exchange for payment.
Court documents show that the plaintiff said he entrusted the defendant with Dh95,963, delivered through both cash payments and money transfers via an exchange house. The money, he claimed, was meant to secure accommodation and a job as agreed between the two parties.
When neither materialised and the defendant refused to return the funds, the plaintiff filed a lawsuit demanding repayment of the full amount plus legal fees.
The case was referred to a supervising judge, who appointed a financial expert to review the claims. The expert found no formal contracts or notarised agreements between the two men, either official or customary.
However, based on submitted receipts and the defendant’s acknowledgment of receiving funds, the expert determined that Dh45,126 had been transferred.
On that basis, the court ordered the defendant to reimburse the verified sum.
