Al Ain court orders man to pay Dh150,000 for villa sale scam

Court rules fraudster deceived buyer with fake Dh100,000 property deal
The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered a man convicted of fraud to pay Dh150,000 to a claimant he deceived into believing he owned a villa for sale.
The ruling requires the defendant to return Dh100,000 he took as a down payment on the supposed purchase, and an additional Dh50,000 in compensation for material and psychological damages.
Court records show the claimant had agreed to buy a villa for Dh450,000 and paid Dh100,000 in advance. He later discovered that the property did not belong to the seller and that he had been misled.
The court noted that a prior criminal ruling had already convicted the defendant of fraud after he falsely claimed ownership of the villa and handed over its keys to reinforce the deception. That judgment, now final, established the facts and legal basis for the civil case.
Judges said the defendant failed to return the funds and did not appear in person or through legal representation to contest the claim. It found clear evidence of fraud, loss of use of funds, and emotional harm suffered by the claimant.
In its final ruling, the court held the defendant legally responsible for both the financial loss and consequential damages, ordering him to pay a total of Dh150,000, in addition to fees and court expenses.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox