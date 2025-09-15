GOLD/FOREX
Al Ain Court orders group to repay Dh35,000 over currency exchange scam

Defendants tricked victim with fake ads offering dirham conversions at attractive rates

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered a group of individuals to return Dh35,000 they unlawfully obtained through fraudulent currency exchange ads, and to pay an additional Dh4,000 in compensation to the claimant, according to a report by Al Khaleej Arabic daily.

Court records show that the defendants had lured the claimant with fake online advertisements offering to exchange UAE dirhams at attractive rates, before seizing the money for themselves. Although convicted of fraud, they refused to return the funds despite repeated demands.

The court noted that the defendants failed to appear or present any legal defence, and no evidence was provided to prove their discharge from the debt. It ruled the claimant’s case valid and established.

The judgment stated that the defendants’ actions caused both financial loss and emotional distress to the claimant, who was deprived of the use of his funds. The court awarded him Dh4,000 in compensation for material and moral damages, in addition to ordering repayment of the original amount.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
