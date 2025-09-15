Al Ain Court orders group to repay Dh35,000 over currency exchange scam

Defendants tricked victim with fake ads offering dirham conversions at attractive rates
The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered a group of individuals to return Dh35,000 they unlawfully obtained through fraudulent currency exchange ads, and to pay an additional Dh4,000 in compensation to the claimant, according to a report by Al Khaleej Arabic daily.
Court records show that the defendants had lured the claimant with fake online advertisements offering to exchange UAE dirhams at attractive rates, before seizing the money for themselves. Although convicted of fraud, they refused to return the funds despite repeated demands.
The court noted that the defendants failed to appear or present any legal defence, and no evidence was provided to prove their discharge from the debt. It ruled the claimant’s case valid and established.
The judgment stated that the defendants’ actions caused both financial loss and emotional distress to the claimant, who was deprived of the use of his funds. The court awarded him Dh4,000 in compensation for material and moral damages, in addition to ordering repayment of the original amount.
