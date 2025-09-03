Al Ain court orders law firm to repay Dh503,000 in fraud case

Firm also fined Dh5,000 after deceiving client into handing over funds
The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered a law firm to repay Dh503,591 to a client after finding it guilty of fraud, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
According to court documents, the plaintiff had approached the firm to recover money owed to him. He was later misled into believing he had won his claim and was asked to transfer funds to the company’s bank account to complete formalities.
Over time, he paid more than Dh503,000, only to discover later that he had been defrauded. The plaintiff filed a criminal complaint, and the court ruled in his favour, ordering the law firm to repay Dh503,591, plus a fine of Dh5,000 against the firm.
In his civil claim, the plaintiff also sought Dh100,000 in compensation for material and moral damages, in addition to court fees and legal expenses. The court ordered repayment of the misappropriated funds but rejected his demand for further interest.
