Lawsuit by investors against former partner dismissed due to lack of evidence
Dubai: The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has rejected a lawsuit filed by a group of investors against their former business partner, whom they accused of lodging multiple malicious complaints of breach of trust and embezzlement that all ended in acquittal.
The court ruled that there was no conclusive evidence proving malice or abuse of the right to litigation, according to a report by Al Khaleej Arabic daily.
According to court documents, the investors had demanded Dh70,000 in compensation for what they described as material and moral damages resulting from their former partner’s alleged misuse of legal procedures. They also sought court fees, expenses, and legal costs.
The investors argued that the defendant had previously been a partner with them in a commercial project, which ended after a court-ordered dissolution of the partnership. Following the termination, they claimed, he began filing repeated and baseless criminal complaints accusing them of breach of trust and embezzlement.
Though all cases concluded in their acquittal, they said he continued to resubmit the same allegations despite the existence of final rulings, thereby causing them harm and distress.
However, the court found no definitive proof that the defendant had acted maliciously or had abused his right to litigation and accordingly dismissed the case.
