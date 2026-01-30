Groom sues wedding planning firm over damaged decor, court dismisses claim

Judge rules groom provided insufficient evidence of breach
Al Ain: A groom has filed a case against a wedding planning company seeking the return of Dh45,000 paid for organising his wedding, but a court in Al Ain has dismissed the claim after finding no breach of contract.
The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Cases Court ruled that the company had carried out the agreed services in full and that the claimant was not entitled to any refund.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the groom entered into a contract with the company to organise his wedding for Dh45,000. He alleged that several agreed elements were not delivered on the day of the event and that some furniture and materials used during the ceremony were damaged. He asked the court to order the company to repay the full amount, along with court fees and legal costs.
The wedding planning company disputed the allegations.
A court-appointed accounting expert concluded that the relationship between the two parties was governed by a valid contract and confirmed that the Dh45,000 paid by the groom represented the full amount agreed and was transferred by bank transfer.
The expert found that the company had fulfilled its obligations under the agreement. The report noted that the groom did not submit an official incident report on the day of the wedding and failed to provide supporting evidence for his claims. The company, by contrast, provided documentation showing it had rented the required equipment and delivered the contracted services.
The expert also stated that photographs and videos submitted by the groom were insufficient to prove a contractual breach, as they did not establish the date of recording or demonstrate the condition of the services provided at the time of the event.
In its judgment, the court said that contracts create binding obligations once offer and acceptance are established, and that the burden of proof rests with the claimant. Finding no amounts owed to the groom, the court dismissed the case and ordered him to bear the court fees and costs.
