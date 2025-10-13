GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi court orders firm to pay former employee Dh475,555

After 15 years of service, worker wins compensation for unpaid wages

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.
Gulf News Archives

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has ordered a company to pay Dh475,555 to a former employee after failing to pay his monthly wages and end-of-service benefits, despite a nearly 15-year relationship.

Court documents show that the ex-employee filed a lawsuit demanding Dh401,867 in unpaid salaries for 21 months, Dh142,020 in end-of-service gratuity, Dh21,266 for two years of unused leave, and Dh1,500 for a return ticket.

The plaintiff told the court he joined the company in 2010 under an open-ended contract with a total monthly salary of Dh22,000, of which Dh10,800 was basic pay. He was dismissed in 2025.

The company failed to show at the hearings despite being duly notified. The court found that the employee had taken 86 days of unpaid leave during his service, equivalent to Dh59,400, which was deducted from his total claim. It calculated his period of service as 14 years, four months, and 12 days after adjustments, entitling him to Dh138,955 in end-of-service gratuity based on his basic salary, totaling Dh475,555.

Related Topics:
abu dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The court noted that the criminal judgment conclusively proved the defendant had insulted and verbally abused the plaintiff, violating her dignity and emotional well-being.

Woman fined Dh10,000 in UAE for insult and defamation

1m read
Gavel photo for illustrative purpose

Employer ordered to pay former staff Dh466,456

1m read
According to court documents, the employee had worked with the company for nearly 30 years, and earned a monthly basic salary of Dh6,500.

Company ordered to pay former employee Dh295,000

1m read
He had earned a total monthly salary of Dh26,250, including a basic salary of Dh12,800.

Firm ordered to pay Dh384,000 in unpaid wages, gratuity

1m read