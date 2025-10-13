After 15 years of service, worker wins compensation for unpaid wages
The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has ordered a company to pay Dh475,555 to a former employee after failing to pay his monthly wages and end-of-service benefits, despite a nearly 15-year relationship.
Court documents show that the ex-employee filed a lawsuit demanding Dh401,867 in unpaid salaries for 21 months, Dh142,020 in end-of-service gratuity, Dh21,266 for two years of unused leave, and Dh1,500 for a return ticket.
The plaintiff told the court he joined the company in 2010 under an open-ended contract with a total monthly salary of Dh22,000, of which Dh10,800 was basic pay. He was dismissed in 2025.
The company failed to show at the hearings despite being duly notified. The court found that the employee had taken 86 days of unpaid leave during his service, equivalent to Dh59,400, which was deducted from his total claim. It calculated his period of service as 14 years, four months, and 12 days after adjustments, entitling him to Dh138,955 in end-of-service gratuity based on his basic salary, totaling Dh475,555.
