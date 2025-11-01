Abu Dhabi court orders firm to pay Dh83,560 to long-term employee

Worker wins case for unpaid salary and benefits after 12 years of service at UAE company
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Labour Court (First Instance) has ordered a company to pay Dh83,560 to a former employee as unpaid wages and end-of-service benefits, in addition to court fees, with the judgment declared immediately enforceable, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
According to court documents, the employee filed a lawsuit demanding Dh11,000 in overdue salary, Dh59,000 as end-of-service gratuity, and Dh15,000 in compensation for unused annual leave, bringing the total claim to Dh85,000, along with legal costs and an expedited ruling.
He stated that he had worked for the company for nearly 12 years, earning a basic salary of Dh5,600 and a total monthly wage of Dh11,000.
The court found, based on the submitted evidence, that the employment relationship was valid and had lasted for about 12 years before termination.
It ruled that the plaintiff was entitled to his full labour entitlements under the UAE Labour Law, ordering the company to settle the owed amount of Dh83,560.
