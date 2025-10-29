Abu Dhabi court orders Dh289K payout to former employee

Worker wins case over unpaid wages and end-of-service dues after 22 years of service
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has ordered a company to pay a former employee Dh289,265 in outstanding wages and end-of-service benefits, after he resigned following 22 years of service.
The ruling includes immediate enforcement without the need for a financial guarantee, along with court fees and expenses, according to Al Khaleej Arabic daily.
Court documents show that the employee filed a complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation after the company failed to pay his unpaid wages and end-of-service gratuity. When the dispute could not be settled, the case was referred to the Labour Court.
The employee demanded Dh150,400 in unpaid salaries, Dh138,865 in end-of-service benefits, and Dh24,000 in housing allowance. He told the court that he had been employed under a fixed-term contract and had resigned, but the company withheld his final payments. His basic monthly salary was Dh6,720, with a total salary of Dh8,400.
In its final decision, the court ruled in his favour after reviewing the evidence, obliging the company to settle the full amount.
