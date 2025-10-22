GOLD/FOREX
UAE gets first Emirati modern discount retailer, SAVA, from Majid Al Futtaim

First store in Deira, second in JBR; two more to open this week, 10 planned by year-end

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Shoppers in the UAE now have a new homegrown option for affordable essentials. Majid Al Futtaim has launched SAVA, the UAE’s first Emirati modern discount retailer, aimed at helping residents get more value for their money without giving up quality.

The first SAVA store opened today in Deira, with a second branch at Murjan Tower in Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR). Two more stores are expected to open this week, and 10 locations are planned nationwide by the end of the year.

Each store features more than 1,600 products and 160 weekly offers, combining competitive pricing with a clean, modern shopping experience.

Shopping shift

The retailer targets families and individuals trying to stretch their budgets amid rising living costs. Majid Al Futtaim said SAVA was built for today’s “value-conscious shopper,” providing affordable, high-quality everyday items across categories.

SAVA also reflects a broader shift in how UAE consumers shop — prioritising price and practicality without compromising standards.

For Majid Al Futtaim, it’s part of a renewed focus on the country’s grocery retail sector, backed by decades of experience in private-label and supermarket operations.

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim operates shopping malls, retail, and leisure businesses across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. With SAVA, the group adds a distinctly local, value-first brand to its portfolio.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
