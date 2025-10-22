The first SAVA store opened today in Deira, with a second branch at Murjan Tower in Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR). Two more stores are expected to open this week, and 10 locations are planned nationwide by the end of the year.

Dubai: Shoppers in the UAE now have a new homegrown option for affordable essentials. Majid Al Futtaim has launched SAVA, the UAE’s first Emirati modern discount retailer, aimed at helping residents get more value for their money without giving up quality.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.