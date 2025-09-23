GOLD/FOREX
Nesto owners to open 8 new Mark & Save stores in 6 months in UAE, GCC

Value retailer celebrates 200-day milestone with weekend discount bonanza at Ajman store

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
The owners are yet to reveal where the 8 new stores will open. Pictured above is Mark & Save, Amman.
Mark & Save

Dubai: Western International Group, the company behind the popular hypermarket chain Nesto, will open eight new Mark & Save hypermarkets- its affordable luxury brand - across the GCC within the next six months, as the value retail brand gains momentum in the region. The owners are yet to reveal where the new stores will open.

The expansion comes as Mark & Save celebrates 200 days of operations at one of its largest hypermarkets in Ajman Industrial Area, highlighting the rapid growth of the discount retail format launched in 2022.

"Mark & Save continues to expand its presence in the UAE and GCC by combining value-driven pricing with an unmatched customer experience," said Debangshu Adhikari, Senior Vice President at Mark & Save.

The brand currently operates eight stores in the UAE and 19 across the GCC, with a 20th location set to open soon in Ajman Al Thalla. The retailer serves diverse communities with over 200,000 products sourced from countries including Poland, Turkey, Norway, the UK, Spain, China, Bangladesh and Thailand.

Western International Group, the parent company of brands such as Nesto, Mark and Save, Geepas, and Royalford, was in the news recently after it took over Safeer Mall in Sharjah. A Mark & Save is expected to open in the iconic Sharjah mall by 2026.

"We serve a wide range of nationalities with products tailored to cultural preferences," said Mohammed Fasil, Head of Operations. "Our assortment reflects communities, ensuring ethnic or nationality-specific products are always available."

The expansion reflects broader growth in UAE retail. Dubai Chambers forecasts UAE retail sales will grow 6.6 per cent annually, reaching $70.5 billion by 2025, with store-based retailing expected to grow at 5.7 per cent CAGR.

Mark & Save employs over 3,000 staff and has ambitious global plans, targeting 500 stores worldwide, including India, Southeast Asia, North America and Europe.

The "affordable luxury" concept positions Mark & Save as a benchmark for quality savings, capitalising on changing consumer lifestyles and the region's growing population.

To mark its Ajman milestone, Mark & Save is hosting a four-day discount event from September 25-28, offering daily winners Dh200 shopping vouchers for the next 200 days.

