Metro, Nol card and parking tips for Ru’ya Careers 2026 at DWTC
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged visitors heading to Ru’ya Careers 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre to plan their journeys in advance and use public transport for a smoother trip.
The three-day careers event opens today, September 28, and runs until September 30, bringing together more than 150 employers representing over 23 sectors, as well as universities, government entities and industry partners.
Visitors travelling by car can use designated parking facilities at:
Centrepoint Metro Station
e& Metro Station
National Paints Metro Station
From these locations, visitors can continue their journey to Dubai World Trade Centre by Dubai Metro.
RTA has advised visitors to ensure they have at least Dh30 on their Nol Card for a round trip.
Commuters are also advised to plan their journeys ahead of time and allow extra travel time during the event.
Ru’ya Careers 2026 is aimed at Emirati students, graduates and young professionals, offering opportunities to explore career paths, university options and professional guidance.
Held under the theme “Ready for What’s Next? The Future of Work”, the event also focuses on entrepreneurship, innovation, STEM, leadership and future skills.
The 2025 edition attracted more than 120 companies, 15,000 UAE nationals and 3,000 students, with participating organisations offering thousands of job opportunities.