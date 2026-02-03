GOLD/FOREX
Transport

World Governments Summit 2026 kicks off in Dubai: RTA issues travel and parking advisory

Free shuttles, dedicated parking and public transport urged as thousands arrive

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Madinat Jumeirah access restricted for WGS 2026: What visitors should know
Gulf News file

Dubai has begun hosting what is set to be the largest edition of the World Governments Summit (WGS) to date, as the three-day global gathering gets underway today under the theme 'Shaping future governments'.

With 35 heads of state and government confirmed and thousands of delegates arriving in the city, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a detailed travel and parking advisory to ensure smooth access to the venue.

Madinat Jumeirah access restrictions in place

Authorities have confirmed that vehicle access to Madinat Jumeirah will be restricted to cars displaying a valid World Governments Summit access sticker during the following period:

  • February 1 to 5, 2026

  • 7:00am to 6:00pm

Vehicles without a valid WGS sticker will not be permitted entry and will be redirected to the Dubai Police Academy parking area, where designated parking facilities and complimentary shuttle buses will be available to transport visitors directly to the Summit venue.

Use dedicated parking and free shuttles

The RTA has urged attendees using private vehicles to park at the Dubai Police Academy, from where free shuttle buses will operate throughout the day.

Visitors are advised to check the official parking and route map shared by the RTA for detailed directions to the event parking areas.

Heavy traffic expected during peak hours

Given the scale of the event, authorities expect congestion on surrounding roads. Attendees are encouraged to:

  • Use public transport where possible

  • Allow extra travel time if driving or using taxis

  • Rely on Summit shuttle services during peak hours

How to reach the Summit venue

By public transport

Several RTA bus routes operate near the venue. The closest Dubai Metro station is Mall of the Emirates, with free shuttle buses operating from the station to the Summit site. Journey planning is available via the RTA website and the S’hail app.

By taxi or ride-hailing services

Taxis, Uber and Careem are widely available across Dubai. Designated pick-up and drop-off zones are in place at the venue, though delays are expected during peak times.

By private car or rental vehicle

Visitors with a valid driving licence may rent a car in the UAE. Some nationalities require an International Driving Permit. Designated parking areas and valet services are available for eligible pass holders.

How far is the Summit venue from Downtown Dubai?

The Summit venue is approximately 18km from Downtown Dubai, around a 20-minute drive under normal traffic conditions, with travel times varying based on traffic.

What is the World Governments Summit?

The World Governments Summit is a global, non-profit organisation dedicated to shaping the future of governance. It brings together world leaders, ministers, policymakers, technology pioneers, business leaders and creators to explore innovative solutions to global challenges.

What attendees need to know before arrival

  • A valid World Governments Summit badge is required to access the venue

  • Badges can be collected from select hotels or on-site registration centres

  • Food and beverage stations are available across the venue throughout the day

Authorities have thanked the public for their cooperation and urged attendees to follow official transport and access guidance to ensure a smooth and timely arrival.

