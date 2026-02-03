World Governments Summit 2026 kicks off in Dubai: RTA issues travel and parking advisory

Free shuttles, dedicated parking and public transport urged as thousands arrive
Dubai has begun hosting what is set to be the largest edition of the World Governments Summit (WGS) to date, as the three-day global gathering gets underway today under the theme 'Shaping future governments'.
With 35 heads of state and government confirmed and thousands of delegates arriving in the city, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a detailed travel and parking advisory to ensure smooth access to the venue.
Authorities have confirmed that vehicle access to Madinat Jumeirah will be restricted to cars displaying a valid World Governments Summit access sticker during the following period:
February 1 to 5, 2026
7:00am to 6:00pm
Vehicles without a valid WGS sticker will not be permitted entry and will be redirected to the Dubai Police Academy parking area, where designated parking facilities and complimentary shuttle buses will be available to transport visitors directly to the Summit venue.
The RTA has urged attendees using private vehicles to park at the Dubai Police Academy, from where free shuttle buses will operate throughout the day.
Visitors are advised to check the official parking and route map shared by the RTA for detailed directions to the event parking areas.
Given the scale of the event, authorities expect congestion on surrounding roads. Attendees are encouraged to:
Use public transport where possible
Allow extra travel time if driving or using taxis
Rely on Summit shuttle services during peak hours
Several RTA bus routes operate near the venue. The closest Dubai Metro station is Mall of the Emirates, with free shuttle buses operating from the station to the Summit site. Journey planning is available via the RTA website and the S’hail app.
Taxis, Uber and Careem are widely available across Dubai. Designated pick-up and drop-off zones are in place at the venue, though delays are expected during peak times.
Visitors with a valid driving licence may rent a car in the UAE. Some nationalities require an International Driving Permit. Designated parking areas and valet services are available for eligible pass holders.
The Summit venue is approximately 18km from Downtown Dubai, around a 20-minute drive under normal traffic conditions, with travel times varying based on traffic.
The World Governments Summit is a global, non-profit organisation dedicated to shaping the future of governance. It brings together world leaders, ministers, policymakers, technology pioneers, business leaders and creators to explore innovative solutions to global challenges.
A valid World Governments Summit badge is required to access the venue
Badges can be collected from select hotels or on-site registration centres
Food and beverage stations are available across the venue throughout the day
Authorities have thanked the public for their cooperation and urged attendees to follow official transport and access guidance to ensure a smooth and timely arrival.
