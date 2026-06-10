The high jewellery collections setting the agenda for summer 2026

The interesting collections this year are the ones doubling down on identity
Every year, the high jewellery season arrives with the same promise: extraordinary stones, mind-blowing craftsmanship and enough diamonds to fund a small nation.
What changes is the mood.
Some years are defined by technical innovation. Others by heritage, archival revivals or the industry's perennial fascination with nature. This season feels different. Across the most significant launches, there is a sense of houses pushing more decisively toward their own extremes.
The interesting collections this year are the ones doubling down on identity. That confidence has produced one of the strongest high jewellery seasons in recent memory.
Of all the season's major launches, Louis Vuitton's Mythica is perhaps the most ambitious in narrative terms.
Presented in Marrakech in May, the collection unfolds less like a conventional high jewellery presentation than a carefully plotted story. Across 110 one-of-a-kind creations organised into eleven chapters - from Conquest and Fortitude to Triumph, Victory and Fortune - Louis Vuitton constructs the arc of a heroine's journey, positioning its protagonist not as a muse but as the author of her own mythology.
That distinction matters.
Luxury has long been borrowed from mythology. What makes Mythica feel contemporary is its insistence on agency. The collection is not populated by goddesses, queens or historical figures. Instead, it imagines the Louis Vuitton woman as a character in perpetual self-invention: challenged, transformed and ultimately triumphant.
The strongest pieces are those where storytelling and gemmology collide most successfully.
The Victory necklace, arguably the collection's centrepiece, gathers a gradient of 38 coloured diamonds around a vivid orange-yellow diamond and Louis Vuitton's signature Monogram Star-cut stone, while its companion ring features a rare Fancy Vivid pink diamond. Elsewhere, Fortitude centres on an astonishing 82-carat Cambodian blue zircon; Mesmerism frames a 17-carat Colombian emerald within delicate diamond lacework; and Fortune culminates in a high-collar necklace containing more than 4,700 pavé-set diamonds that shift from vivid yellow to white.
Yet the collection's most revealing quality is not its gemstones but its scale of imagination.
For years, Louis Vuitton's high jewellery collections were judged against the standards established by Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and the great Place Vendôme houses. Mythica suggests the maison is no longer interested in comparison. The collection operates with the confidence of a house constructing its own visual universe - one chapter, one heroine and one extraordinary stone at a time.
Presented at Venice's Palazzo del Casinò, Diorissima is the latest - and perhaps most complete - expression of Victoire de Castellane's long-standing belief that jewellery should operate according to the logic of dreams rather than reality.
The collection unfolds across three interconnected realms: a lush botanical landscape, an underwater kingdom and a celestial world of suns, eclipses and constellations. Yet describing Diorissima in those terms risks missing what makes it compelling.
Flowers do not remain flowers here.
Coral drifts into fantasy. Clouds become talismans. Vegetation merges with the heavens. The collection is less interested in nature itself than in the moment nature becomes something stranger, more symbolic and more emotionally charged.
In many ways, it feels deeply faithful to Christian Dior's own imagination. Dior was famously fascinated by gardens, superstition, luck and the unseen forces he believed shaped life. Throughout Diorissima, those obsessions reappear - not as direct references, but as a visual language in which clovers, wisteria, fruit, bubbles and eclipses coexist within the same dreamscape.
The technical execution is equally revealing. Dior's signature use of lacquer returns throughout the collection, creating subtle shifts between transparency and opacity, while the house's distinctive doublet technique - layering gemstones to create entirely new chromatic effects - allows colours to appear almost luminous from within.
What emerges is neither realism nor abstraction, but something suspended between the two.
Some houses build collections around new ideas. Chanel has spent more than a century refining the same ones.
The lion, the camellia, the star and the sun form the foundation of Signes & Symboles, a collection that returns to the house's most enduring emblems with renewed confidence. By now, these motifs have travelled far beyond their origins in Gabrielle Chanel's life. Through decades of repetition, they have become part of the house's own mythology - instantly recognisable, yet never entirely fixed in meaning.
What makes the collection compelling is not novelty but conviction. Chanel understands that symbols gain strength through recurrence. Each return adds another layer, another association, another chapter to a story already in progress.
In Signes & Symboles, familiar motifs are reimagined through exceptional gemstones, sculptural forms and increasingly ambitious craftsmanship. Yet the collection never feels nostalgic. Instead, it serves as a reminder that in luxury, the most powerful signatures are often the ones that endure.
At a moment when much of fashion is preoccupied with what comes next, Chanel is making a persuasive case for the value of returning to what matters.
Egypt is one of the few visual cultures that has never stopped being contemporary.
Its symbols - the lotus, the scarab, the sun, the geometry of temples and friezes - have travelled across centuries and continents, reappearing in jewellery, architecture, fashion and design with striking consistency. Rather than belonging to the past, they seem to re-emerge each time in a new form.
Van Cleef & Arpels’ Fascinating Egypt sits within that long continuity rather than outside it.
Presented as a high jewellery collection of exceptional scale, it brings together nearly 180 creations that draw on the motifs and visual structures associated with ancient Egyptian art. Lotus flowers become gemstone compositions. Scarabs appear as sculptural brooches. Solar and architectural references are translated into necklaces, clips and bracelets that echo the rhythm of friezes and ornamental reliefs.
What is most interesting is not the presence of these references, but how they are treated.
The collection does not attempt to reconstruct Egypt as history, nor does it reduce it to decorative shorthand. Instead, it works with a visual language that has already been reinterpreted countless times - in archaeology, museums, modern design, and in luxury jewellery itself.
That layered history is what gives the collection its depth.
Across pieces inspired by hieroglyphic motifs, celestial landscapes and monumental forms, there is a consistent sense of translation rather than replication. Gemstones such as lapis lazuli, turquoise, coral, emerald and ruby are used not only for colour and value, but for their historical association with Egyptian art and ornament.
In that sense, Fascinating Egypt is less about looking back at a civilisation than it is about working within a language that has never really disappeared.
The result feels familiar in the way all enduring visual systems do - constantly returning, reinterpreted, and never fully exhausted.
Luxury has become obsessed with storytelling.
Every object requires a narrative and needs a concept. Every gemstone arrives with a backstory, a moodboard and, increasingly, a manifesto.
Cartier's Le Chœur des Pierres, unveiled in Saint-Tropez in May, feels almost resistant to that impulse.
The collection begins with exceptional stones and works backwards. Colombian emeralds, extraordinary sapphires, spinels and diamonds are not supporting characters in a broader narrative. They are the narrative.
What is striking is the discipline. Many houses, when confronted with gemstones of this calibre, cannot resist embellishment. Cartier understands that true confidence often lies in knowing when to stop. The settings are precise, controlled and often surprisingly restrained, allowing the stones to command attention without competition.
There is a lesson in that restraint. At a moment when luxury increasingly relies on explanation, Cartier has produced a collection that seems to suggest that rarity still speaks for itself. And perhaps it does.