Watch out: The most coveted limited editions from Dubai Watch Week

The Kurator invited The Watch Guide to select his standout timepieces from the event

The Kurator
Following the latest edition of Dubai Watch Week, The Kurator invited The Watch Guide to select his standout timepieces from the event. The result is a carefully curated selection of exceptional watches - each produced in extremely limited numbers and packed with horological significance. From bold independent creations to refined collector pieces, these are the editions every watch enthusiast should be watching closely.

1/5
Ulysse Nardin x UR, UR-Freak
@arabwatchguide
2/5
Vintage Horology, Purity x Seddiqi 75th Anniversary
@arabwatchguide
3/5
Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges
@arabwatchguide
4/5
Louis Vuittom, Escale (Turquoise Edition)
@arabwatchguide
5/5
Biver, Micro Rotor Automatique Lavender Jade
@arabwatchguide

