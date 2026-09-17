What to watch in UAE cinemas and OTT this week: Resident Evil, Daayra, and Son Ye-jin's saucy K-drama

Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran share the screen for the first time ever, and they spend most of it on opposite sides of the law. Directed by Meghna Gulzar (of Raazi and Talvar fame, so you know this won't play it safe), Daayra is inspired by true events and follows two DCPs whose investigation into one disturbing case pulls the thread on truth, justice, and how blurry the line between them really is. Less shoot-em-up, more slow-burn moral gut-punch.