Netflix sets release date for Matthew Perry documentary: Series to explore Friends star’s life and legacy

Netflix is billing the project as the first comprehensive documentary look at Perry's life, built around interviews with people closest to him. Central to the series is Perry's sister, Mia Perry Bowick, described by Netflix as a licensed psychotherapist, writer, and speaker, whose testimony anchors the narrative, alongside accounts from several of Perry's lifelong friends. Notably, Bowick was not involved on the production side of the documentary. It remains unclear whether any of Perry's Friends castmates will make an appearance.