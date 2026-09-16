Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirms Hollywood remake rights stays coy on McConaughey casting
Dubai: Vijay Sethupathi's 2024 crime thriller Maharaja is officially headed for a Hollywood remake, making it the first Tamil film to be adapted by a major Hollywood studio. The news was confirmed both by producer Sudhan Sundaram directly and by the film's producers themselves, who announced it on social media.
Speaking to the Times of India, Sudhan Sundaram explained that the remake interest followed Maharaja's strong performance in China, where the film earned ₹91.65 crore at the box office, according to Sacnilk, alongside solid numbers on OTT platforms. That combination of theatrical and streaming success is what first caught the attention of a Hollywood agency.
"Following the success of the film in China, where the film did very well both at the box office and on OTT, we were approached by a Hollywood agency for the remake rights," Sudhan said. He added that the agency is now working to set up the project around an A-list star, with production likely to begin next year.
The producers made the news official on their own social media, writing that Maharaja had become the first Tamil film to be made in Hollywood by a major studio, a milestone they described as historic. The announcement drew an enthusiastic response from fans, many of whom credited director Nithilan Saminathan and Vijay Sethupathi for the achievement.
Matthew McConaughey is a famous American actor and producer, and he starred in lead roles in romantic comedies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, sci-fi movie Interstellar and the TV series True Detective in 2014 and won an Academy Award for Best Actor for the movie Dallas Buyers Club in 2013.
Social media pages had spent much of the past week speculating that Matthew McConaughey would headline the remake. Asked directly about the actor, Sudhan didn't rule it out, but was careful not to confirm it either. "Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm," he said.
He was similarly cautious on other specifics, noting that details such as the final cast and the studio backing the project will be revealed by the agency handling the deal, rather than by the original producers themselves. That leaves the biggest questions, who exactly is starring and which studio is behind it, still unanswered for now.
Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan, follows a barber who walks into a police station to report a missing dustbin, insisting it's named Lakshmi. What initially plays as an absurd complaint slowly reveals itself to be about something far more serious, a structure that became central to the film's acclaim for its twist-heavy script.
The film starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, alongside Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a villainous part, Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam and Sachana Namidass, who played Sethupathi's daughter. Namidass's performance went on to win the National Award for Best Supporting Actress, adding to the film's list of achievements since its June 2024 release.
Produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios, Maharaja's journey from a modestly budgeted Tamil release to a Hollywood remake candidate marks a significant moment for Tamil cinema's growing international reach, even as the biggest details of the American version remain under wraps for now.