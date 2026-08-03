‘If it’s Rajinikanth’s film, people won’t even notice me’: Why Vijay Sethupathi chose Jailer 2 cameo

The actor also revealed why he stopped doing cameos in other films
For Vijay Sethupathi, a cameo is no longer a casual appearance. It has become a carefully guarded choice, and only one superstar could convince him to break his own rule.
The actor has revealed that he has stepped away from doing guest appearances in films,but made a rare exception for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. The reason, however, was not a career calculation or a desire to be part of a blockbuster franchise. It was much simpler: he wanted the chance to spend time with and learn from the legendary actor.
“I’ve stopped doing cameos,” Sethupathi said in an interview with Gobinath. Speaking about his appearance in Jailer 2, he explained, “I did only one recently. That was just so I could see Rajini sir.”
The actor said his decision comes from understanding how audiences perceive him. While appearing briefly in another star’s film may seem harmless, he believes it can have an impact on how his own projects perform.
“If I do a cameo in his film, people won’t even notice me. But if I do it in other films, it affects them,” Sethupathi said, explaining why he has become more selective about guest roles.
However, Jailer 2 was different. For Sethupathi, sharing screen space with Rajinikanth represented an opportunity to observe an actor who has remained a cultural force for decades.
“I did a cameo in Jailer 2 because I love Rajinikanth. With him, I get to learn a lot,” he said, pointing to the longevity of superstars who have survived changing trends and generations in cinema.
That does not mean Sethupathi has completely closed the door on cameos forever. The actor admitted that the right script could still change his mind.
“Ultimately, the script decides it. If I feel it’s the right fit, I’ll do it,” he said, suggesting that his rule is less about saying no and more about choosing carefully.
The same philosophy applies to his villain roles. Sethupathi said he is no longer interested in playing stereotypical antagonists whose only purpose is to make the hero look stronger.
“Now I’m doing villain for the script only, which excites me,” he said, explaining that he wants characters with substance rather than predictable negative roles.
Meanwhile, expectations are already high for Jailer 2, the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, the film brings back Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian and features an ensemble cast including S.J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogi Babu.
The sequel is also expected to feature appearances from stars including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.
The original Jailer, released in August 2023, became one of Tamil cinema’s biggest successes, earning over Rs 600 crore worldwide and emerging as the highest-grossing Tamil film of that year.