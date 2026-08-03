GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

‘If it’s Rajinikanth’s film, people won’t even notice me’: Why Vijay Sethupathi chose Jailer 2 cameo

The actor also revealed why he stopped doing cameos in other films

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Vijay Sethupathi has revealed that he has stepped away from doing guest appearances in films, but made a rare exception for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2.
Vijay Sethupathi has revealed that he has stepped away from doing guest appearances in films, but made a rare exception for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2.

For Vijay Sethupathi, a cameo is no longer a casual appearance. It has become a carefully guarded choice, and only one superstar could convince him to break his own rule.

The actor has revealed that he has stepped away from doing guest appearances in films,but made a rare exception for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. The reason, however, was not a career calculation or a desire to be part of a blockbuster franchise. It was much simpler: he wanted the chance to spend time with and learn from the legendary actor.

“I’ve stopped doing cameos,” Sethupathi said in an interview with Gobinath. Speaking about his appearance in Jailer 2, he explained, “I did only one recently. That was just so I could see Rajini sir.”

The actor said his decision comes from understanding how audiences perceive him. While appearing briefly in another star’s film may seem harmless, he believes it can have an impact on how his own projects perform.

“If I do a cameo in his film, people won’t even notice me. But if I do it in other films, it affects them,” Sethupathi said, explaining why he has become more selective about guest roles.

However, Jailer 2 was different. For Sethupathi, sharing screen space with Rajinikanth represented an opportunity to observe an actor who has remained a cultural force for decades.

“I did a cameo in Jailer 2 because I love Rajinikanth. With him, I get to learn a lot,” he said, pointing to the longevity of superstars who have survived changing trends and generations in cinema.

That does not mean Sethupathi has completely closed the door on cameos forever. The actor admitted that the right script could still change his mind.

“Ultimately, the script decides it. If I feel it’s the right fit, I’ll do it,” he said, suggesting that his rule is less about saying no and more about choosing carefully.

The same philosophy applies to his villain roles. Sethupathi said he is no longer interested in playing stereotypical antagonists whose only purpose is to make the hero look stronger.

“Now I’m doing villain for the script only, which excites me,” he said, explaining that he wants characters with substance rather than predictable negative roles.

Meanwhile, expectations are already high for Jailer 2, the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, the film brings back Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian and features an ensemble cast including S.J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogi Babu.

The sequel is also expected to feature appearances from stars including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

The original Jailer, released in August 2023, became one of Tamil cinema’s biggest successes, earning over Rs 600 crore worldwide and emerging as the highest-grossing Tamil film of that year.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kunchacko Boban's upcoming thriller follows a man caught between reality and delusion as a forgotten case resurfaces with unsettling twists.

Kunchacko Boban: 'Don't call me Psycho Chacko'

6m read
Like a movie script, from bus conductor to Thalaiva, Rajinikanth's own story reads like one of his films already.

Rajinikanth biopic? Here's what we know

2m read
The actor opened up about his growing reluctance to comment publicly, saying he is often criticised whether he speaks or remains silent.

Rajinikanth hits out at critics double standards

2m read
Hrithik Roshan is set to shoot his portions in Chennai on June 22 and 23.

Hrithik Roshan joins Jailer 2 after Shah Rukh Khan exit

2m read