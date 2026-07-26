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The Rajinikanth biopic rumours explained: 'From his struggles as a bus conductor to becoming a superstar'

Rajinikanth is writing his autobiography, while reports suggest it could be a feature film

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Like a movie script, from bus conductor to Thalaiva, Rajinikanth's own story reads like one of his films already.
Like a movie script, from bus conductor to Thalaiva, Rajinikanth's own story reads like one of his films already.
Insta/rajinikanth

Dubai: Like a movie script, from bus conductor to Thalaiva, Rajinikanth's own story reads like one of his films already.

It starts off from being a bus conductor in Bengaluru. Decades later, one of Indian cinema's biggest superstars, with a fan base that spans continents. It's a journey he's apparently decided to put into words himself, and now, possibly, onto screen.

Here's everything the internet is aware of.

What's actually confirmed: the book

This part isn't rumour. Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya confirmed directly to Galatta that her father has been writing his own life story. "Rajini sir has already begun writing his life history, beginning from his struggles as a bus conductor in Bengaluru to becoming a superstar in Kollywood," she said. She believes the book will offer real insight into his journey and the effort behind every role he's played, and predicts it will become nothing short of a global sensation.

Reports place the actual writing happening during a break earlier this summer, when Rajinikanth travelled to Ooty to escape the heat and, apparently, get some uninterrupted time with the manuscript.

What's still just speculation: the film

Here's where things get murkier. A report from the X account Movies Singapore claims the autobiography could eventually be adapted into a feature film covering his personal story, professional milestones and the obstacles along the way. Rajinikanth has reportedly discussed the idea with people close to him.

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That's genuinely all there is right now. No studio attached. No director. No cast. Just growing buzz around a book that hasn't even been published.

The résumé behind the buzz

Whether or not the film happens, it's easy to see why the idea has taken off. More than five decades since he started driving buses, Rajinikanth has built a career across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada cinema, and picked up some of India's highest civilian honours along the way, the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

While the biopic sits in speculation, his real schedule is packed. Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, arrives in theatres on 15 October, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian alongside S.J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu. Reports point to cameo appearances from Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi, continuing the tradition the original Jailer set with its own string of guest stars.

After that comes Dharman, his 173rd film as lead actor, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and co-produced by Kamal Haasan, with Rajinikanth playing a doctor opposite Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu. No release date yet, though industry reports are pointing toward summer 2027.

And there's a third project already lined up beyond that: a reunion with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar, currently going by the working title KHxRK Reunion, with details still under wraps.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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