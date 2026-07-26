This part isn't rumour. Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya confirmed directly to Galatta that her father has been writing his own life story. "Rajini sir has already begun writing his life history, beginning from his struggles as a bus conductor in Bengaluru to becoming a superstar in Kollywood," she said. She believes the book will offer real insight into his journey and the effort behind every role he's played, and predicts it will become nothing short of a global sensation.