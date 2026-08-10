Taking to social media, Joseph posted a picture of himself with Khurrana and made his position clear: the remark that upset him came from a producer, not from the actor. He described their meeting warmly, saying there was nothing but mutual respect between them, and added that he hoped the two would still collaborate on a project down the line. He wrote in the caption, “Wonderful catching up with Ayushmann today. Just to clarify, my Mohanlal Sir comment was about the producer and had nothing to do with him. Nothing but respect between us. Hope we get to work together soon!."