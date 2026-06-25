Rajinikanth’s ‘Dharman’ unveiled with striking first look

Poster hints at a gritty doctor avatar in Kamal Haasan-backed project
The makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, earlier referred to as Thalaivar 173, have officially announced its title as Dharman. The reveal has sparked fresh excitement among fans waiting for updates on the superstar’s next big screen outing.
Raaj Kamal Films International, led by Kamal Haasan, shared the first-look poster of the film titled Dharman – The Deadly Doctor on social media. The poster shows Rajinikanth inside an operation theatre, holding a surgical blade, while standing over what appears to be the body of a gangster.
The striking image has fuelled speculation that Rajinikanth will be seen playing a doctor with a dark and intense character arc. The announcement also coincided with a traditional pooja ceremony marking the official launch of the project.
Though the team has kept story details tightly under wraps, the first look has already triggered strong buzz online and renewed interest in the film’s concept.
The project will be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, while music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematography is handled by Niketh Bommi and editing by Pradeep E Raghav. Action sequences will be choreographed by the National Award-winning duo Anbariv.
The film is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran, with S Disney on board as co-producer.
Rajinikanth, fondly called Thalaiva by fans, remains one of Indian cinema’s most iconic stars. With a career spanning over four decades, he has worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English films, and continues to enjoy massive popularity across generations.